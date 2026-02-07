Ukraine backs Pope’s call for Olympic truce in war with Russia

La guerra in Ucraina si riaccende di fronte alle Olimpiadi invernali. Dopo l’appello di Papa Leo e l’Italia, Kiev ha deciso di sostenere l’idea di una tregua temporanea. Le parti coinvolte stanno valutando se approfittare di questa finestra per abbassare le armi, anche solo per un breve periodo. La speranza è che questa iniziativa possa portare a un confronto più pacifico, almeno durante i giochi olimpici.

KYIV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine has backed a call for a ceasefire in the war with Russia during the Winter Olympics after Italy and Pope Leo urged world leaders to use the Milano Cortina games to further peace. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told Reuters that Ukraine supported the proposal during the February 6–22 Winter Olympics and a corresponding United Nations resolution calling for a global truce. He said it was up to Russia to clarify its position. “We support this appeal,” he said in an interview in Kyiv. “We are interested in a ceasefire and if Russia once again rejects, it will once again confirm who is the obstacle for peace and who wants to continue this war. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

