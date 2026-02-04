Nei giorni che precedono il primo anniversario della guerra in Ucraina, Xi Jinping e Vladimir Putin si sono confrontati in una videochiamata. Entrambi hanno sottolineato il rafforzamento dei loro legami, in un momento in cui la tensione con l’Occidente resta alta. I due leader hanno ribadito l’unità tra Cina e Russia, senza però entrare nei dettagli delle future mosse militari o diplomatiche. La chiamata arriva mentre la situazione in Ucraina rimane critica e in continuo sviluppo.

Putin said the Moscow-Beijing relationship was an important stabilising factor at a time of growing global turbulence, in a Russian state television broadcast of the talks. Xi, speaking via an interpreter, called for the countries to work out a “grand plan” to further bilateral relations which he said were advancing in the right direction. China and Russia declared a “no limits” strategic partnership days before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, China has emerged as an economic lifeline for Russia by stepping up trade with the northern neighbour while Western powers piled sanctions on Moscow. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Xi, Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary

Approfondimenti su Xi Putin

L’Unione Europea deve rafforzare la coesione su questioni chiave come la gestione di Greenland, il ruolo del Board of Peace e il sostegno all’Ucraina.

Questa mattina a Pechino il premier britannico Keir Starmer ha incontrato il presidente cinese Xi Jinping.

Qui trovi una selezione di aggiornamenti, post social e video sullo stesso argomento.

Ultime notizie su Xi Putin

Xi, Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversaryChina's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin both hailed their ties during a video call on Wednesday held in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of Moscow's war in Ukraine. reuters.com

China's Xi, Putin hold video talks, hail energy tiesChinese ?leader Xi ?Jinping and Russian President ?Vladimir Putin have held ?talks via video ?with the pair hailing the two ?countries' ?close ties in ?energy and other ?sectors, Chinese state media ... canberratimes.com.au

Ice o non Ice Ghiaccio bollente, dalla tregua per Sarajevo alle paure d’attentati, dalla rivincita di Mandela alla glorificazione di Putin: quando la politica incrocia le cerimonie d’apertura delle Olimpiadi invernali (Corriere della Sera) x.com

#Zelensky: invito #Putin a Kiev, vediamo se ha il coraggio - facebook.com facebook