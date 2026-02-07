L’opposizione ungherese Tisza ha presentato un programma elettorale che include una tassa sulla ricchezza, l’adozione dell’euro e un impegno deciso a rafforzare il legame del Paese con l’Europa. La proposta ha già fatto discutere, mentre si avvicinano le elezioni.

Tisza is led by former government insider Peter Magyar, who has said the party will curb corruption and unlock billions of euros in frozen EU funds to boost the economy. The party’s programme reiterated those points and added plans to cut income tax for those earning less than the median wage and an annual tax for the wealthiest. “For those with wealth exceeding 1 billion forints ($3.13 million), we will introduce an annual 1% wealth tax on the portion of their wealth above that threshold,” it said. Tisza also pledged in the programme to end Hungary’s dependence on Russian energy by 2035 and to double the share of renewable energy sources by 2040. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hungary’s opposition Tisza promises wealth tax, euro adoption in election programme

Approfondimenti su Hungary Election

In Ungheria, il partito Tisza mantiene un vantaggio di otto punti percentuali rispetto a Fidesz di Viktor Orban, secondo un sondaggio pubblicato oggi.

L'opposizione ungherese ha scelto un esperto nel settore energetico per guidare la politica estera in vista delle prossime elezioni di aprile.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Ultime notizie su Hungary Election

Hungary, opposition party at 51%Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento Consentless a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ... ansa.it

"Flowers" watercolor, 24x32 cm artist: Andrea Miskolczi from Hungary facebook