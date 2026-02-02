In Ungheria, il partito Tisza mantiene un vantaggio di otto punti percentuali rispetto a Fidesz di Viktor Orban, secondo un sondaggio pubblicato oggi. La corsa alle prossime elezioni sembra ancora aperta, con gli elettori che privilegiano la formazione di centro-destra che si oppone all’attuale governo.

Orban is facing the biggest challenge to his grip on power since Fidesz swept to victory in 2010, although the outcome remains highly uncertain. Tisza is led by former government insider Peter Magyar who has said his party will tackle corruption, unlock billions of euros in frozen European Union funds to boost the economy, and firmly anchor Hungary in the EU. The April vote will have major implications for Europe and its far-right political forces. Orban, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has often clashed with the EU on a range of issues while maintaining cordial ties with Russia and criticising Ukraine. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hungary’s Tisza party maintains lead over Orban’s ruling Fidesz, poll shows

Secondo un sondaggio, il partito al governo in Costa Rica si avvicina alla vittoria nelle elezioni presidenziali del 1° febbraio, con circa il 40% dei voti.

La campagna elettorale in Giappone si avvicina alla conclusione e i sondaggi danno già un quadro chiaro.

