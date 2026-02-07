La giustizia francese ha aperto un’indagine su Jack Lang, ex ministro della Cultura, collegata a Epstein. La procura finanziaria nazionale ha deciso di approfondire le accuse e ascoltare eventuali testimoni, senza yet fornire dettagli specifici sull’accaduto. La notizia arriva pochi giorni dopo che le autorità statunitensi avevano già avviato un procedimento simile, mantenendo alta l’attenzione su questa vicenda.

Pressure is rising on Lang to resign as president of the Arab World Institute in Paris since files released last week by the U.S. Department of Justice show Epstein and Lang corresponding intermittently between 2012 and the financier’s 2019 death by suicide in jail. French media, including Le Monde, Le Figaro and Mediapart, reported that the preliminary investigation was opened after U.S. Justice Department documents revealed years of correspondence and financial links between Lang and Epstein, including offshore. The office confirmed the investigation but did not provide further details. “Jack Lang was a minister of state, he will make his decision in good conscience,” his lawyer Laurent Merlet told BFM TV, reacting to calls for Lang to leave the institution. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - French justice opens Epstein-linked probe against former culture minister

