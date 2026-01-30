US Justice Dept opens civil rights probe into Alex Pretti shooting official says
La procura americana ha aperto un’indagine sui diritti civili dopo la morte di Alex Pretti. Le autorità vogliono capire se ci siano state violazioni durante l’intervento che ha portato alla sparatoria. La famiglia dell’uomo ucciso chiede giustizia e si aspetta risposte chiare. Nel frattempo, le forze dell’ordine si sono limitate a confermare l’apertura dell’inchiesta senza ulteriori dettagli.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has started a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis, a senior official said on Friday. The department’s investigation could potentially lead to criminal charges against the officers involved, though there is a high legal bar to bring such a case. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the FBI was examining Saturday’s shooting with potential assistance from the department’s Civil Rights Division, which typically plays a leading role in investigations into use of force by law enforcement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
