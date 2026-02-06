former french minister lang summoned over epstein links source says

La pressione su Jack Lang aumenta. L’ex ministro francese, ora presidente dell’Istituto del Mondo Arabo, è stato convocato per chiarire i legami con Epstein. La vicenda si sta facendo sempre più ingarbugliata, e si parla di possibili dimissioni. La decisione potrebbe arrivare nelle prossime ore.

Lang said earlier this week he had been unaware of Epstein’s 2008 sex-offence conviction when they met in around 2012, describing the financier as an acquaintance interested in art and cinema introduced to him by U.S. film-maker Woody Allen. The 86-year-old former minister, head of the Arab World Institute since 2013, has not been accused of wrongdoing. Lang told BFMTV on Wednesday that Epstein was not a friend, that he knew little about the convicted sex offender, but had found him to be “passionate about art, culture and cinema.” But files released by the U.S. Department of Justice last week raise questions about Lang’s characterisation of his relationship with Epstein. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

