La Turchia si avvicina a limitare l’accesso ai social media per i minorenni. Il governo ha presentato un rapporto parlamentare che suggerisce restrizioni più severe, nell’ambito di un tentativo di proteggere i giovani dai rischi online. La proposta deve ancora passare al vaglio delle autorità, ma il dibattito è già acceso nel paese.

The wide-ranging recommendations in this week’s commission report also include the removal of content without notice and the monitoring of kids’ video games or toys with AI functionality for harmful content. Australia in December became the world’s first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking them from platforms including TikTok, Alphabet’s GOOGL.O YouTube and Meta’s META.O Instagram and Facebook. Spain wants to prohibit social media for under-16s, while Greece and Slovenia are working on a similar ban amid mounting concerns over its impact on children’s health and safety. France, Britain and Germany are also considering restrictions for minors. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Turkey edges towards curbing social media access to minors amid global push

Approfondimenti su Turkey SocialMedia

La Slovenia sta preparando una legge per bloccare l’accesso ai social media ai minori di 15 anni.

Un alleato del primo ministro Narendra Modi propone di vietare i social media per i giovani in India.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Ultime notizie su Turkey SocialMedia

Turkey edges towards curbing social media access to minors amid global pushTurkey is laying the groundwork to restrict social media access for minors with a parliamentary report this week calling for broad measures including age verification and content filtering, joining a ... reuters.com

Media & TelecomFind latest media news from every corner of the globe at Reuters.com, your online source for breaking international news coverage. reuters.com

Chi ha detto che le nonne mangiano solo minestra in brodo! Non le nostre… @smash_cesena @turkeybranditaly @turkeybranditaly @turkeybranditaly 50% Scopri tutti i nostri prodotti Attiva le notifiche e scopri novità, sorprese e preview… Sho facebook