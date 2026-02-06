Questa mattina a Lisbona, Antonio Jose Seguro ha battuto facilmente il suo rivale di destra nel ballottaggio presidenziale. Con l’appoggio dei conservatori, il socialista ha ottenuto una vittoria netta, confermando la sua presenza forte tra gli elettori. La campagna si è conclusa con un risultato che lascia poche speranze ai candidati di destra di ribaltare l’esito.

As Seguro and Ventura wrapped up their campaigns in storm-hit areas of Portugal on Friday, all surveys pointed to Seguro getting 50-60% of the vote, about double Ventura’s share. Roughly two-thirds of those surveyed say they would never vote for Ventura. “This is quite uncommon in Europe. to see them (the centre-right) supporting a Socialist,” said Javier Carbonell, a political analyst at the European Policy Centre think-tank. “There is an element of the status quo and an element of a democratic front that they feel needs to be preserved.” Ventura, a charismatic former sports commentator, has said he was “stupefied” by the centre-right’s support for Seguro. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Socialist seen beating far-right rival for Portuguese presidency with conservative help

