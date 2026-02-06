Japan election | What to look for in Sunday vote

Domani in Giappone si vota per le elezioni nazionali. Sanae Takaichi, la prima donna a ricoprire il ruolo di premier, cerca di consolidare il suo potere. I sondaggi mostrano che la competizione sarà dura, e tutto potrebbe cambiare nel risultato finale.

Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, is seeking to secure her grip on power in a national election on Sunday, with polls suggesting a big win for her conservative party. Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, could capture around 300 seats in the 465-seat lower house of parliament, polls this week showed. That would be a significant jump from the razor-thin majority she now controls. If the coalition snags 261 seats, dubbed an absolute stable majority, she can control parliamentary committees, easing the passage of legislation, including key budget proposals. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

L’Uganda si prepara a votare in un clima di tensione, con le restrizioni sull’accesso a Internet e questioni legate alla successione politica.

Donald Trump ha annunciato di sostenere apertamente Sanae Takaichi, candidata alle prossime elezioni legislative in Giappone.

