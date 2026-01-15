Uganda to vote in tense election clouded by succession questions
L’Uganda si prepara a votare in un clima di tensione, con le restrizioni sull’accesso a Internet e questioni legate alla successione politica. L’elezione di giovedì coinvolge il presidente Yoweri Museveni, che tenta di prolungare il suo mandato oltre i 30 anni. La consultazione si svolge in un contesto di incertezza e preoccupazioni sulla trasparenza del processo elettorale.
KAMPALA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his rule into a fifth decade in an election on Thursday with internet restricted across. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Leggi anche: Uganda orders two rights groups to halt work days before election
Leggi anche: Canadian prime minister visits China after nearly a decade of tense relations
Uganda to vote in tense election clouded by succession questions.
Uganda to vote in tense election clouded by succession questions - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his rule into a fifth decade in an election on Thursday with internet restricted across the country following an often violent campaign. msn.com
As Uganda approaches a tense presidential election, faith leaders urge fairness, peace - 15 elections, religious leaders are telling voters to reject violence and trust faith amid uncertainty. msn.com
‘Protect the vote’: Bobi Wine, opposition brace for tense Uganda election - serving President Yoweri Museveni have any hope of winning? msn.com
#SalamOmukeeze Show with Twaha Mukiibi had Lt. Gen. Proscovia Nalweyiso, Uganda's top female military officer, discussing security concerns for the Jan 15, 2026 presidential elections. #SalamUpdates facebook
La sezione di ricerca permette di esplorare articoli e video collegati alla news.