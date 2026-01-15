Uganda to vote in tense election clouded by succession questions.

L’Uganda si prepara a votare in un clima di tensione, con le restrizioni sull’accesso a Internet e questioni legate alla successione politica. L’elezione di giovedì coinvolge il presidente Yoweri Museveni, che tenta di prolungare il suo mandato oltre i 30 anni. La consultazione si svolge in un contesto di incertezza e preoccupazioni sulla trasparenza del processo elettorale.

KAMPALA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his rule into a fifth decade in an election on Thursday with internet restricted across.

