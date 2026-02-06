iran us to negotiate in oman amid deep rifts and mounting war fears

Questa mattina a Muscat, Iran e Stati Uniti si incontrano per negoziati sulla questione nucleare. Le tensioni tra i due Paesi sono alte e crescono le preoccupazioni di un’escalation militare. Da settimane si susseguono segnali di crisi, e ora si tenta di trovare un punto di incontro in un momento delicato. La riunione arriva dopo mesi di stallo e con il rischio di un ulteriore deterioramento delle relazioni.

While both sides have signalled readiness to revivediplomacy over Tehran’s long-running nuclear dispute with the West, Washington wants the talks to cover Iran’s nuclear programme, its ballistic missiles, support for armed groups around the region and its “treatment of their own people”, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday. Iran has said it wants Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss only nuclear issues in Muscat. Tehran said it will engage in the talks “with authority and with the aim of reaching a fair, mutually acceptable and dignified understanding on the nuclear issue”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

