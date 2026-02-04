us and iran to hold nuclear talks in oman amid heightened tensions diplomat says

Questa settimana, le tensioni tra gli Stati Uniti e l’Iran raggiungono un nuovo livello. Oggi, a sorpresa, si svolgono colloqui nucleari in Oman, annunciati da un diplomatico regionale. Le due parti si incontrano per cercare di trovare una via d’uscita alle crescenti tensioni, anche se ancora non si conoscono i dettagli dell’incontro. La situazione resta delicata e il mondo guarda con attenzione.

DUBAI, Feb 4 - Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday, a regional diplomat said, with a possible confrontation looming as U.S. President Donald Trump builds up forces in the Middle East. Iran has said it will not make concessions on its formidable ballistic missile programme, calling that a red line in negotiations. The U.S. military on Tuesday shot down an Iranian drone that “aggressively” approached the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, the U.S. military said, in an incident first reported by Reuters. Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday: “We are negotiating with them right now. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina al Pentagono si sono incontrati i generali di Stati Uniti e Israele.

Argomenti discussi: Iran, la resa dei conti; Iran, trattative in corso con gli Usa per scongiurare un attacco; Teheran: 'Eserciti europei terroristi'. Nuove sanzioni Usa a Iran; Nuove sanzioni Usa all’Iran. Teheran: Eserciti europei considerati terroristi.

US and Iran to hold nuclear talks in Oman amid heightened tensions, diplomat saysBy Humeyra Pamuk and Idrees Ali DUBAI, Feb 4 - Nuclear talks between the United States and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday, a regional diplomat said, with a possible confrontation ... msn.com

US and Iran to meet in DAYS as Trump ‘hopeful’ of nuclear deal after mad-cap Ayatollah warns of all-out warHOPES of an historic Iran nuclear deal rose today as the terror state’s president backed urgent negotiations with the US. President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered talks as Donald Trump’s US warship ... thesun.co.uk

Non possiamo voltarci dall’altra parte. La rivoluzione in Iran non si é spenta. Si é spenta l’attenzione sui media e sui giornali, per colpa dell’indifferenza dell’opinione pubblica e in virtù dell’isolamento che vuole il regime degli ayatollah. Per questo è important - facebook.com facebook

I Guardiani della Rivoluzione non hanno in programma esercitazioni militari nel Golfo e di aprire il fuoco nello Stretto di Hormuz, ha dichiarato un funzionario iraniano @CostanzaSpocci x.com