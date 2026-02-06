france and canada deepen arctic ties with greenland consulates

Francia e Canada aprono due nuovi consolati a Nuuk, capitale di Greenland. L’evento si svolge oggi e segna un passo importante nelle relazioni tra i due Paesi e la regione artica. Con l’apertura di queste sedi, Parigi e Ottawa rafforzano la presenza diplomatica nel territorio, in un momento in cui le tensioni geopolitiche nell’area continuano a crescere. La scelta di Greenland come punto di riferimento dimostra l’interesse crescente di potenze mondiali per le risorse e le rotte strategiche dell’Artico.

NUUK, Greenland Feb 6 (Reuters) - France and Canada will open consulates in Greenland’s capital Nuuk on Friday, deepening Arctic ties amid rising geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his interest in acquiring the strategically located island. The diplomatic expansion signaled commitments by the two nations to strengthen their Arctic presence and partnerships with Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory that has become a focal point due to Trump’s assertion that U.S. control of the island is a national security priority. Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, where the United States already has its own consulate, has alarmed European allies and sparked debate about Arctic sovereignty and security. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

