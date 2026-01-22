eu must show unity on greenland ukraine board of peace preserve us ties

L’Unione Europea deve rafforzare la coesione su questioni chiave come la gestione di Greenland, il ruolo del Board of Peace e il sostegno all’Ucraina. È importante mantenere un fronte comune per affrontare le sfide attuali e preservare le relazioni con gli Stati Uniti, favorendo un approccio coordinato e responsabile nelle decisioni europee.

Speaking to reporters before an emergency summit on EU relations with the United States, Tusk said Europe should be careful to preserve its ties with the U.S. but that Washington should also understand it should not try to dominate Europe. “It is important for .our partners in Washington to understand the difference between domination and leadership. Leadership is OK,” Tusk said. “Coercion is not a good method in relation with our transatlantic partners,” he said. He added that Poland had expected progress on Ukraine peace talks this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos and the fact that Greenland became the key issue was bad news. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Onus now on Russia to show it wants peace in Ukraine, says EU’s von der LeyenL’Unione Europea invita la Russia a dimostrare il proprio impegno verso la pace in Ucraina, dopo che Kyiv e i suoi alleati hanno concordato un piano di pace e garanzie di sicurezza.

World leaders show caution on Trump’s broader ‘board of peace’ amid fears for U.NI leader mondiali hanno espresso una certa cautela in risposta all'invito del presidente statunitense Donald Trump a partecipare al suo “Board of Peace”.

Trump Tariffs Over Greenland; Gaza's 'Board of Peace' | Horizons Middle East & Africa 1/19/2026

