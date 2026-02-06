for palestinians returning to gaza a bittersweet reunion

Eatedal Rayyan ha aspettato quasi due anni per rarsi in un abbraccio col marito a Gaza. La scena si ripete dopo mesi di attese e speranze, mentre i confini si aprono finalmente a chi torna a rivedere i propri cari. La gioia si mescola alla fatica di un lungo distacco, per molte famiglie palestinesi il ritorno è un momento di sollievo e di emozioni forti, anche se accompagnato da un senso di malinconia.

Rayyan, 29, left Gaza with her mother and three children after suffering a leg injury that doctors warned could need amputation if left untreated. She was one of tens of thousands who fled to Egypt in the early months of the conflict. After months of treatment in Egypt, Rayyan was eventually able to walk again. And on Thursday, she, her mother and her children were among a small number of Palestinians allowed to return to Gaza after Israel reopened the Rafah border crossing, largely shut since the start of the fighting in October 2023. Reuters followed her journey from the Egyptian town of Al-Arish, where thousands of Palestinians have taken refuge. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La riapertura del confine di Gaza, annunciata oggi, ha portato sollievo a molti palestinesi bloccati.

Israele ha preparato un grande campo nella parte meridionale di Gaza, secondo un ex generale israeliano.

