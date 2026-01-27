israel plans large camp for palestinians in southern gaza retired general says

Israele ha preparato un grande campo nella parte meridionale di Gaza, secondo un ex generale israeliano. Le autorità stanno lavorando per allestire questa struttura, che potrebbe includere sistemi di sorveglianza, ma ancora non ci sono dettagli ufficiali. La notizia arriva in un momento di tensione crescente nella regione, con poche informazioni certe su come si svilupperà la situazione.

Retired reservist Brigadier-General Amir Avivi told Reuters in an interview that the camp would be built in an area of Rafah cleared of tunnels built by Hamas, with entry and exit tracked by Israeli personnel. Avivi is founder of the influential Israel Defense and Security Forum, a group representing thousands of Israeli military reservists. He does not speak on behalf of Israel’s military, which declined to comment. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not immediately provide comment on any plans to build a camp in Rafah. Avivi said the camp would be used to house Palestinians who wish to leave Gaza and cross into Egypt as well as those who wish to stay. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il governo israeliano ha dichiarato che la composizione del consiglio esecutivo di Gaza, annunciata dall’amministrazione Trump, è in contrasto con le politiche di Israele.

Israele ha annunciato di aver vietato l’ingresso a Gaza di alcuni operatori umanitari stranieri, sospendendo temporaneamente le attività di diverse organizzazioni.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

