La riapertura del confine di Gaza, annunciata oggi, ha portato sollievo a molti palestinesi bloccati. Persone senza possibilità di tornare a casa o con emergenze mediche sono finalmente in grado di attraversare. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di attese e tensioni, e molti sperano che possa alleviare le sofferenze di chi si trova sulla linea di confine.

The people hoping to return to Gaza know it lies in ruins, their homes and neighbourhoods destroyed in Israel’s two-year military campaign sparked by the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. Those seeking to leave know that new restrictions could maroon them abroad. Faten Hamed Abu Watfa, 43, has not seen her three children since she left Gaza nearly 10 months ago. Sitting in Egypt, she scrolls through photographs on her mobile phone, pictures of her two sons, aged 21 and 18, and her 15-year-old daughter, trying to bridge the distance that has kept her separated from them. Abu Watfa left Gaza City’s al-Karama neighbourhood on April 5, 2024, hoping to stay away for no more than six to eight weeks while her mother-in-law received medical treatment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Gaza border reopening long awaited by stranded Palestinians

Approfondimenti su Gaza Border

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer atterra a Pechino in un momento di tensioni internazionali.

Israele ha preparato un grande campo nella parte meridionale di Gaza, secondo un ex generale israeliano.

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti social e video collegati all’argomento.

Gaza awaits reopening of Rafah crossing

Ultime notizie su Gaza Border

Argomenti discussi: Gaza, Israeli raid in the centre of the Strip. Rafah crossing point with Egypt reopens on Sunday; Israel halts Msf's activities in Gaza: 'Out of the Strip by 28 February'; Gaza, IDF locates remains of last hostage from 7 October; At least 32 dead in Gaza from Israeli raids. Tajani: Italy willing to send Carabinieri to Rafah.

Gaza border reopening long awaited by stranded PalestiniansCut off from family or urgently requiring hospital care, Palestinians stranded on each side of Gaza's Rafah crossing waited with ... uk.news.yahoo.com

Gaza's key Rafah border crossing with Egypt reopensPalestinians have started to re-enter the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt after it reopened for the movement of people. The crossing has largely been closed since May 2024, when ... bbc.com

Con il progetto "UN FILO PER GAZA" la stilista Soad Kalub e Border Souls hanno dato vita non a un sogno ma a un vero e proprio messaggio di vita globale. Tutte le culture antiche che hanno lottato per la propria esistenza hanno scritto la storia grazie alla pr - facebook.com facebook