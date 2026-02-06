Dopo giorni di caos, l’aeroporto di Berlino riapre lentamente. Le operazioni sono riprese, ma molti voli sono ancora cancellati o in ritardo a causa del ghiaccio nero che ha bloccato il traffico aereo. I passeggeri si trovano ancora a fare i conti con disagi e attese prolungate.

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Berlin airport is resuming operations but with significant delays and cancellations after black ice had grounded flights in the German capital earlier on Friday, the airport said. Snow and freezing rain during a prolonged cold snap have disrupted flights, road and rail traffic in Germany. Airlines also had to delay or cancel departing flights on Thursday as jets could not be de-iced due to rain that quickly turned into ice. “BER Airport is resuming flight operations. However, significant delays and cancellations are still occurring. Airlines decide independently whether flights will operate or be cancelled,” the airport said in a post on X. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Berlin airport slowly reopens after black ice grounds flights

Approfondimenti su Berlin Airport Reopens

Ultime notizie su Berlin Airport Reopens

