A blessing | Hopeful Argentine farmers greet rain with relief but still worried about risks to harvest

Questa mattina, i contadini di Chivilcoy hanno accolto con sollievo le prime piogge dopo settimane di siccità. Juan Solari cammina tra le piante di mais, sfiorando le foglie ingiallite e i chicchi ancora troppo piccoli. Sebbene siano felici per l’acqua arrivata, molti sono ancora preoccupati: le piogge sono poche e il raccolto potrebbe risentirne. La strada verso una buona stagione si fa ancora lunga, e i rischi restano.

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange on Thursday trimmed its estimate for Argentina’s grain output to 57 million metric tons, down from a previous forecast of 58 million metric tons. The exchange has not yet published an updated outlook for the soybean crop. Rains on Wednesday and Thursday - while far from enough to fully quench scorched crops - provided a welcome respite for farmers. With the light showers bringing some relief to his fields, Solari is hopeful there will be more. “It’s a blessing,” Solari said as a drizzle settled over the Emidelia Solari ranch, where he is a partner and manager. “It changes expectations. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

