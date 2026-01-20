young workers most worried about ai affecting jobs randstad survey shows

Secondo un'indagine di Randstad, la maggior parte dei lavoratori teme che l'intelligenza artificiale possa influire sulle proprie attività quotidiane. In particolare, i giovani della Gen Z si mostrano più preoccupati circa i cambiamenti che l’AI potrebbe portare nel mondo del lavoro. Questi dati evidenziano l'importanza di monitorare l'evoluzione tecnologica e di promuovere strategie di adattamento per i lavoratori di tutte le età.

Randstad, one of the world’s largest recruitment agencies, surveyed 27,000 workers and 1,225 employers and covered more than 3 million job postings across 35 markets for the report. Labour markets are under immense pressure as corporations around the globe ramp up job cuts as consumer sentiment dims, shaken by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and aggressive foreign policy moves that have taken a wrecking ball to the rule-based world order. AI-focused tech firms have started to replace jobs with automation, even as most companies still await tangible returns from an exceptional investment boom into AI that will shape the business world for years to come. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

