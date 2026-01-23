relatives of argentine prisoners in venezuela ask vatican to intervene for release

Le famiglie di due cittadini argentini detenuti in Venezuela hanno chiesto l’intervento del Vaticano, sperando in un aiuto per accelerare il rilascio. La richiesta riflette le preoccupazioni e le difficoltà incontrate dai parenti nel cercare una soluzione alla detenzione dei propri cari, evidenziando l’importanza di un’azione diplomatica e umanitaria in questa delicata situazione.

“There are still many innocent people missing, many who need to be released,” said Alexandra Gomez, Gallo’s wife. “These piecemeal releases only wear down the families,” she added. Gomez said her husband had been “forcibly disappeared in Venezuela for 411 days.” The families also demanded immediate steps to safeguard the physical and psychological well-being of the detainees. “We were glad they received us,” said Virginia Rivero, wife of Giuliani. “But it felt a bit lukewarm. There were things they perhaps didn’t know.” Venezuela’s interim authorities have begun releasing political prisoners and other detainees, though many still remain behind bars amid ongoing political tension. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

