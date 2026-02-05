turkey is doing its best to prevent us iran conflict erdogan says

Il presidente turco Erdogan ha affermato che Ankara sta facendo di tutto per evitare un conflitto tra Stati Uniti e Iran. Parla di sforzi concreti e di un impegno costante, senza però entrare nei dettagli. La sua dichiarazione arriva in un momento di tensione crescente nella regione, mentre le tensioni tra Washington e Teheran continuano a salire. Erdogan ha ribadito che la Turchia vuole mantenere la stabilità e preferisce la diplomazia, ma senza nascondere le difficoltà di un equilibrio delicato.

ISTANBUL DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is working hard to prevent U.S.-Iran tensions from tipping the Middle East into a new conflict, as the two adversaries signal that disagreement over Tehran’s missile arsenal threatens to torpedo a deal. Speaking to reporters on a return flight from a visit to Egypt, Erdogan added that talks at the level of the U.S. and Iranian leadership would be helpful after lower-level nuclear negotiations due in Oman on Friday, according to a transcript of his comments shared by his office on Thursday. Turkey was doing its best to prevent an escalation, said Erdogan, who has spent years cultivating a close relationship with U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Erdogan ha incontrato il principe Mohammed bin Salman a Riyadh e ha ribadito la volontà di migliorare i rapporti tra i due paesi.

L’Iran avverte gli Stati Uniti: se dovessero attaccare, la situazione potrebbe esplodere in un conflitto regionale.

