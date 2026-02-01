tehran warns of regional conflict if us attacks iran

L’Iran avverte gli Stati Uniti: se dovessero attaccare, la situazione potrebbe esplodere in un conflitto regionale. La minaccia arriva direttamente dal leader supremo Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, che ha dichiarato che un attacco statunitense rischierebbe di coinvolgere tutta la zona. La tensione tra i due paesi resta alta, e questa dichiarazione fa crescere l’ansia sulla stabilità del Medio Oriente.

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that if the U.S. attacked Iran it would become a regional conflict, state media reported on Sunday, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. The U.S. has built up its naval presence in the Middle East after President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened Iran with intervention if it did not agree to a nuclear deal or failed to stop killing protesters. “(Trump) regularly says that he brought ships (.) The Iranian nation shall not be scared by these things, the Iranian people will not be stirred by these threats,” Khamenei said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

