‘Today’ show hosts put on brave face during emotional update on Savannah Guthrie’s mom — as beefed-up security spotted in background

Da pagesix.com 5 feb 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Questa mattina, i conduttori di “Today” hanno affrontato con serietà un aggiornamento emotivo sulla madre di Savannah Guthrie, che si trova in condizioni difficili. Mentre Guthrie rimane assente in trasmissione, gli anchor di NBC hanno mostrato solidarietà, e nel backstage si sono visti agenti di sicurezza rafforzati. La situazione resta delicata, ma la squadra si è presentata con volto deciso, cercando di mantenere la calma davanti alle telecamere.

Savannah Guthrie’s “Today” show co-hosts somberly shared an update on her mom Nancy Guthrie’s ongoing disappearance Thursday as NYPD surrounded the studio. Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones filled viewers in on the tearful plea Savannah and her siblings — Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie — directed to their mother’s potential captors Wednesday night. “We begin this morning with the latest on the search for Savannah’s beloved mother, Nancy,” Jones, who has been filling in for Savannah during the 54-year-old’s absence, said. Melvin, 46, pointed out that “most days, of course, Savannah greets you right here from this desk. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

8216today8217 show hosts put on brave face during emotional update on savannah guthrie8217s mom 8212 as beefed up security spotted in background

© Pagesix.com - ‘Today’ show hosts put on brave face during emotional update on Savannah Guthrie’s mom — as beefed-up security spotted in background

Approfondimenti su Savannah Guthrie Genitori

Devastated Savannah Guthrie, siblings plead for mom’s safe return in emotional video to purported captor

Questa mattina, i parenti di Savannah Guthrie hanno pubblicato un video emozionante chiedendo al presunto rapitore di restituire in sicurezza la loro mamma.

L’appello della conduttrice di Today Savannah Guthrie per la madre scomparsa: “Pronti ad ascoltare chi l’ha presa”

Savannah Guthrie, conduttrice di Today, ha fatto un appello a Tucson per trovare sua madre scomparsa.

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Police: Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Was Abducted from Bed

Video Police: Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Was Abducted from Bed

Il modulo consente di cercare aggiornamenti e video relativi alla notizia pubblicata.