‘Today’ show hosts put on brave face during emotional update on Savannah Guthrie’s mom — as beefed-up security spotted in background

Questa mattina, i conduttori di “Today” hanno affrontato con serietà un aggiornamento emotivo sulla madre di Savannah Guthrie, che si trova in condizioni difficili. Mentre Guthrie rimane assente in trasmissione, gli anchor di NBC hanno mostrato solidarietà, e nel backstage si sono visti agenti di sicurezza rafforzati. La situazione resta delicata, ma la squadra si è presentata con volto deciso, cercando di mantenere la calma davanti alle telecamere.

Savannah Guthrie's "Today" show co-hosts somberly shared an update on her mom Nancy Guthrie's ongoing disappearance Thursday as NYPD surrounded the studio. Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones filled viewers in on the tearful plea Savannah and her siblings — Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie — directed to their mother's potential captors Wednesday night. "We begin this morning with the latest on the search for Savannah's beloved mother, Nancy," Jones, who has been filling in for Savannah during the 54-year-old's absence, said. Melvin, 46, pointed out that "most days, of course, Savannah greets you right here from this desk.

Questa mattina, i parenti di Savannah Guthrie hanno pubblicato un video emozionante chiedendo al presunto rapitore di restituire in sicurezza la loro mamma.

Savannah Guthrie, conduttrice di Today, ha fatto un appello a Tucson per trovare sua madre scomparsa.

