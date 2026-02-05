Questa mattina, i parenti di Savannah Guthrie hanno pubblicato un video emozionante chiedendo al presunto rapitore di restituire in sicurezza la loro mamma. Guthrie era stata vista l’ultima volta sabato sera, intorno alle 21.30, dopo aver cenato con la famiglia. Da allora, nessuna traccia e molta preoccupazione tra i familiari, che ora sperano in un gesto di buon senso.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, are begging for their mother Nancy’s safe return after her mysterious disappearance. “Bring her home,” the journalist captioned an Instagram video shared on Wednesday night. “We want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too,” an emotional Savannah said in the clip, reading from a prepared statement. “Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She’s funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her, and cuddle her with kisses,” the siblings’ message continued. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

© Pagesix.com - Devastated Savannah Guthrie, siblings plead for mom’s safe return in emotional video to purported captor

Approfondimenti su Savannah Guthrie

La madre della conduttrice della Nbc è stata rapita.

Una chiesa di Tucson, in Arizona, ha accolto amici e familiari di Nancy Guthrie, la madre di Savannah Guthrie, la conduttrice di “Today”.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Elon Musk’s X offices raided in France | KTVU

Ultime notizie su Savannah Guthrie

Devastated Savannah Guthrie, siblings plead for mom’s safe return in emotional video to purported captorGuthrie's mother was last seen on on Saturday, Jan. 31 at around 9:30 p.m. after having dinner with family members. msn.com

Savannah Guthrie's family comes together once again, decades after father's death tightened their bondsHere's what what we know about 'TODAY' co-anchor's mother and siblings. msn.com

President Donald J. Trump shared a message on Truth Social stating that he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie and assured her that he has instructed all Federal Law Enforcement agencies to fully support both her family and local authorities without delay. H facebook