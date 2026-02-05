Devastated Savannah Guthrie siblings plead for mom’s safe return in emotional video to purported captor
Questa mattina, i parenti di Savannah Guthrie hanno pubblicato un video emozionante chiedendo al presunto rapitore di restituire in sicurezza la loro mamma. Guthrie era stata vista l’ultima volta sabato sera, intorno alle 21.30, dopo aver cenato con la famiglia. Da allora, nessuna traccia e molta preoccupazione tra i familiari, che ora sperano in un gesto di buon senso.
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, are begging for their mother Nancy’s safe return after her mysterious disappearance. “Bring her home,” the journalist captioned an Instagram video shared on Wednesday night. “We want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy. We feel them and we continue to believe that she feels them too,” an emotional Savannah said in the clip, reading from a prepared statement. “Our mom is a kind, faithful, loyal, fiercely loving woman of goodness and light. She’s funny, spunky, and clever. She has grandchildren that adore her and crowd around her, and cuddle her with kisses,” the siblings’ message continued. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com
Rapita la madre della conduttrice Nbc, l’appello di Savannah Guthrie: «Dobbiamo essere certi che sia viva» – Il video
La madre della conduttrice della Nbc è stata rapita.
Savannah Guthrie, in chiesa Arizona veglia per la madre scomparsa
Una chiesa di Tucson, in Arizona, ha accolto amici e familiari di Nancy Guthrie, la madre di Savannah Guthrie, la conduttrice di “Today”.
