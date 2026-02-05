Ryan Lochte’s girlfriend takes a swipe at swimmer’s ‘harsh’ ex after Kayla Rae Reid’s parenting diss

La rottura tra Ryan Lochte e Kayla Rae Reid diventa di pubblico dominio. La ex di Lochte ha criticato aspramente il modo in cui l’atleta ha gestito la separazione, dopo aver presentato richiesta di divorzio a giugno 2025. Lochte, invece, ha annunciato la sua relazione con Molly Gillihan un mese dopo. La vicenda si accende tra commenti e reazioni sui social, mentre i protagonisti cercano di mantenere il riserbo.

Ryan Lochte’s girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, shared pointed social media posts after the swimmer’s estranged wife Kayla Rae Reid’s parenting diss. Hours after Reid’s People interview dropped Wednesday, in which she said her ex is not the father their children “deserve,” Gillihan railed against “harsh unkind people” via Instagram Stories. “Don’t regret being a good person to them,” read the upload she shared to her Story. “Your actions say everything about you, and their words and actions say everything about them.” The statement urged social media users to “stay kind, even when it’s hard.” It concluded, “Stay kind, even when they don’t deserve it. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

Approfondimenti su Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte sta attraversando un momento complicato.

Ultime notizie su Ryan Lochte

Il nuotatore americano Ryan Lochte, fuoriclasse di Rochester, capace di conquistare dodici medaglie olimpiche tra Atene 2004 e Rio de Janeiro 2016, ha venduto all'asta i tre ori vinti in staffetta per 385.520 dollari https://tinyurl.com/yutct89b facebook