Ryan Lochte’s girlfriend rails against ‘unkind people’ after swimmer’s estranged wife Kayla Rae Reid disses his parenting

Ryan Lochte sta attraversando un momento complicato. Dopo la separazione da Kayla Rae Reid, che ha deciso di chiedere il divorzio, il nuotatore ha iniziato una nuova relazione con Molly Gillihan. Intanto, la Reid si è sfogata sui social, criticando duramente le persone che le sono state vicine, accusandole di essere poco gentili. La situazione si fa ancora più tesa con le polemiche sulla gestione della famiglia e le accuse reciproche tra i due.

Ryan Lochte’s girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, shared pointed social media posts after the swimmer’s estranged wife Kayla Rae Reid’s parenting diss. Hours after Reid’s People interview dropped Wednesday, in which she said her ex is not the father their children “deserve,” Gillihan railed against “harsh unkind people” via Instagram Stories. “Don’t regret being a good person to them,” read the upload she shared to her Story. “Your actions say everything about you, and their words and actions say everything about them.” The statement urged social media users to “stay kind, even when it’s hard.” It concluded, “Stay kind, even when they don’t deserve it. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

Approfondimenti su Ryan Lochte

La ex moglie di Ryan Lochte ha fatto sapere che lui non è il padre che i loro figli meritano.

Ryan Lochte, atleta pluricampione nel nuoto, ha deciso di mettere all'asta alcune delle sue medaglie d’oro olimpiche, vendendone tre per circa 400 mila euro.

Ultime notizie su Ryan Lochte

