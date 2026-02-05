La Russia continuerà a fornire olio a Cuba. Lo ha confermato l’ambasciatore Viktor Coronelli, che ha spiegato come negli ultimi anni Mosca abbia regolarmente inviato petrolio all’isola e intende mantenere questa politica anche in futuro. La notizia arriva in un momento in cui i rapporti tra i due paesi restano stabili, senza segnali di cambiamenti.

MOSCOW, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Russia has repeatedly supplied oil to Cuba in recent years, and will continue to do so, Russia’s ambassador to Cuba Viktor Coronelli said in an interview with state news agency RIA. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States had begun talks with “the highest people in Cuba,” days after declaring Cuba “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and threatening tariffs on the U.S.-bound exports of any nation that sends oil to the communist-run island. The U.S. has moved to block all oil from reaching Cuba, including that from ally Venezuela, pushing up prices for food and transportation and prompting severe fuel shortages and hours of blackouts, even in the capital Havana. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Russia will continue to supply oil to Cuba, RIA cites ambassador

Donald Trump ha annunciato che il Messico interromperà le forniture di petrolio a Cuba.

Cuba apre alla possibilità di collaborare con gli Stati Uniti, lasciando da parte le tensioni degli ultimi anni.

