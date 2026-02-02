trump says mexico will stop sending oil to energy starved cuba

Donald Trump ha annunciato che il Messico interromperà le forniture di petrolio a Cuba. La decisione arriva in un momento di tensione tra gli Stati Uniti e l’isola caraibica, con Trump che cerca di esercitare pressione sul regime cubano. La notizia ha già fatto scattare reazioni da entrambe le parti, mentre l’economia di Cuba potrebbe subire un colpo importante.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Mexico would stop sending oil to Cuba as he ramped up a pressure campaign on the Caribbean nation. “Mexico is gonna cease sending them oil,” Trump told reporters in the White House Oval Office. He did not elaborate on why he believed this to be the case. Mexican authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mexico is the single-largest supplier of oil to Cuba, which regularly suffers from energy shortages and mass blackouts. Cuba relies heavily on fuel imports of refined products to meet its demand for electricity generation, gasoline, and aviation fuel. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

