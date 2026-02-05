Relations with US ‘rock solid’ Taiwan president says after Trump-Xi call

Il presidente di Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, ha confermato che i rapporti con gli Stati Uniti sono solidissimi. Dopo la chiamata tra Trump e Xi, ha assicurato che le collaborazione continueranno come prima, senza modifiche. La notizia arriva in un momento di tensione crescente nella regione, ma Taipei insiste sulla stabilità delle sue relazioni con Washington.

TAIPEI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Relations between Taiwan and the U.S. are “rock-solid” and cooperation programmes will continue and not change, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday after Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the democratically governed island with President Donald Trump. In the Wednesday call, Xi told Trump that the U.S. should “carefully” handle arms sales to the island that Beijing views as its own territory. Speaking to reporters in central Taiwan, Lai said Taiwan and the U.S. have strong channels of communication. “Taiwan–U.S. relations are rock-solid; all cooperation programmes will continue and will not change,” Lai said, adding that the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il presidente statunitense Donald Trump ha riferito di aver avuto una

