Trump says he had a ‘very good call’ with Turkish President Erdogan

Il presidente statunitense Donald Trump ha riferito di aver avuto una

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a “very good call” with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, without elaborating. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump told reporters during a briefing at the White House that he was going to have “a very important call” with Erdogan. “It was a very good call,” Trump said Tuesday evening, as he left the White House to go to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. WASHINGTON, 20 gennaio (Reuters) - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha detto martedì di aver avuto una “telefonata molto buona” con il presidente turco Tayyip Erdogan, senza approfondire. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Turkey's Erdogan says discusses Syria, Gaza with Trump in very good callTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed developments in Syria and Gaza in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump, his office said on Wednesday, as Syria's Turkey-backed government announced a ... msn.com

