I senatori democratici negli Stati Uniti chiedono al Pentagono di avviare subito un’indagine su SpaceX. Secondo alcune accuse, investitori cinesi potrebbero avere un ruolo nascosto nella società spaziale di Elon Musk. Il governo americano vuole chiarire se ci siano rischi di sicurezza nazionale legati a questa vicenda. La richiesta arriva in un momento di crescente attenzione verso le aziende tecnologiche e i loro legami con investitori stranieri.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday urged the Pentagon to conduct an immediate review of SpaceX amid allegations that Chinese investors have secretly acquired stakes in the closely held rocket maker, citing potential national security risks, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The lawmakers cited media reports and court testimony suggesting that investors with ties to China routed funds through entities in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands to mask purchases of SpaceX shares. Founded by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, SpaceX plays a central role in U.S. national security infrastructure, launching military and intelligence satellites and operating its Starlink communications network, which is used by the Pentagon and to support Ukraine’s defense. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Pentagon asked to probe SpaceX for potential Chinese ownership

Approfondimenti su SpaceX Chinese

Il Dipartimento di Stato degli Stati Uniti ha approvato la possibile vendita a Singapore di aeromobili per il pattugliamento marittimo, siluri leggeri e apparecchiature correlate, per un valore stimato di 2,3 miliardi di dollari.

Il ministro iraniano degli Esteri, Abbas Araqchi, ha dichiarato che il governo non ha in programma esecuzioni per i partecipanti alle proteste.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Ultime notizie su SpaceX Chinese

Pentagon asked to probe SpaceX for potential Chinese ownershipFeb 5 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday urged the Pentagon to conduct an immediate review of SpaceX amid allegations that Chinese investors have secretly acquired stakes in the closely ... msn.com