Nearly two dozen more prisoners freed in Venezuela legal rights group says
Quattro e ventidue detenuti sono stati liberati in Venezuela nelle ultime ore, secondo quanto riferito da un importante gruppo di difesa dei diritti umani. Le liberazioni continuano a susseguirsi, nonostante le promesse di rilasci fatte dalle autorità. La situazione rimane tesa, con molte persone che attendono ancora di essere scarcerate.
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Twenty-two more prisoners have been released in Venezuela, the country’s top legal rights group said on Wednesday, as liberations promised by the interim government slowly continue. Legal rights organization Foro Penal said earlier in the day that 350 people who it classes as political prisoners had been freed since Jan. 8, when the government announced the effort. In the afternoon, Foro Penal said that it had confirmed 22 more releases, including of the journalist Rory Branker. Government officials - who deny holding political prisoners and say those jailed have committed crimes - have given a much higher figure of releases, of nearly 900, but have not been clear about the timeline and appear to be including releases from previous years in their count. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Rights group leader says at least 80 political prisoners released in Venezuela
Secondo un rapporto di un gruppo per i diritti umani, almeno 80 persone considerate prigionieri politici in Venezuela sono state rilasciate domenica.
Families anxiously wait for prisoners to be released in Venezuela, just nine freed
In Venezuela, nine individuals identified as political prisoners by a prominent human rights organization were released.
Trump: We’ll get those political prisoners released in Venezuela, but first, oil! #DailyShow
