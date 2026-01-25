Secondo un rapporto di un gruppo per i diritti umani, almeno 80 persone considerate prigionieri politici in Venezuela sono state rilasciate domenica. Questo rilascio fa parte di un processo più ampio in corso nel paese. La notizia evidenzia un possibile passo verso miglioramenti nelle condizioni dei diritti civili e politici in Venezuela.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - At least 80 people considered political prisoners by a leading Venezuelan rights group had been released on Sunday as part of an ongoing release process, according to the leader of the group. The people were released from prisons across the country and more releases were likely taking place, Alfredo Romero, the director of Venezuelan human rights group Foro Penal, said on X. Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday that 626 people have been released from prison, yet she did not specify the timeline of the reported releases. Foro Penal, however, before Sunday had confirmed the release of just 156 political prisoners in Venezuela since Jan 8. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Rights group leader says at least 80 political prisoners released in Venezuela

Number of prisoners released in Venezuela rises to 18, rights groups saySecondo le associazioni per i diritti umani, il numero di detenuti rilasciati in Venezuela è salito a 18.

Venezuela’s interim president Rodriguez says 626 prisoners releasedIl presidente ad interim del Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, ha annunciato che finora sono stati rilasciati 626 detenuti.

Trump: We’ll get those political prisoners released in Venezuela, but first, oil! #DailyShow

