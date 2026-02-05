Le forze dell’ordine hanno circondato l’abitazione di Annie Guthrie, sorella di Savannah Guthrie, a Phoenix. Sono arrivati in massa, cercando prove legate al sequestro di Nancy Guthrie, madre della conduttrice di NBC. La casa è stata messa sotto stretta sorveglianza mentre si cerca di fare luce sulla sparizione della donna.

A new development in the kidnapping of 'TODAY' anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy. the Arizona home of Savannah's sister Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni is crawling with law enforcement agents. Photos show a deputy wearing an ICAC shirt arriving Wednesday afternoon at Annie and Tommaso's home. and what's even more interesting is what he appears to have in the bag over his shoulder. Now, the ICAC badge appears to be from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. and the box with a strap over his shoulder is believed to be a forensic extraction device used to access data from smartphones, SIM cards and more. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

© Tmz.com - Law Enforcement Agents at Annie Guthrie's House Amid Search For Nancy

Approfondimenti su Annie Guthrie House

President Donald J. Trump shared a message on Truth Social stating that he had spoken with Savannah Guthrie and assured her that he has instructed all Federal Law Enforcement agencies to fully support both her family and local authorities without delay. H facebook