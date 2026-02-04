Son of Norway’s crown princess cries in court denies videos on his phone show rape

In tribunale, il figlio della principessa di Norvegia si è messo a piangere durante il primo giorno di processo. Ha negato che i video trovati sul suo telefono mostrino atti di stupro, cercando di chiarire la sua posizione. La sua testimonianza ha suscitato molta attenzione, mentre il procedimento continua a tenere sotto pressione la famiglia reale.

Marius Borg Hoiby, 29, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon, could face years in prison if found guilty of the most serious of the 38 charges against him. On Tuesday, the first day of his trial, he pleaded not guilty to the most serious charges of rape and domestic violence but admitted some lesser charges, including driving too fast. He also said he was partially guilty - a plea allowed under Norwegian law - of aggravated assault and reckless behaviour. On Wednesday, on his first day on the witness stand, Hoiby said it was very difficult for him to give testimony, in front of so many journalists. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

