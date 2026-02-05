Dr. Jackie Walters ha fatto visita agli studi di Page Six per parlare della dodicesima stagione di “Married to Medicine”. La dottoressa ha spiegato cosa sta succedendo tra le protagoniste e ha commentato i momenti più intensi del reality, mentre i co-conduttori Danny Murphy ed Evan Real le hanno fatto domande sul caos che si vive nel programma.

“Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie Walters stopped by the Page Six studio to chat with “Virtual Reali-Tea” co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real about all the drama playing out in Season 12 of the hit Bravo reality show. From Toya Bush-Harris’ onscreen antics to mediating Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Simone Whitmore’s tense dynamic, Dr. Jackie kept it real with us. Plus, we dive into Quad Webb's breakup from Kirk King in our new segment “Love Bites” presented by SONIC, where we unpack reality TV breakups and makeups. Break up with your boring burger and smash this episode of “Love Bites!” with a SONIC Smasher! 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

© Pagesix.com - ‘Married to Medicine’ star Dr. Jackie Walters unpacks Season 12 drama with ‘VRT’

Approfondimenti su Married to Medicine Season 12

Ultime notizie su Married to Medicine Season 12

