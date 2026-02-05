Due nuove zone del Nord Darfur, in Sudan, sono ora alle soglie della carestia. Secondo i monitor, in queste aree l’insufficienza di cibo ha raggiunto livelli critici, peggiorando la già difficile situazione umanitaria della regione. Gli aiuti sono difficili da distribuire e la situazione rischia di peggiorare ancora di più nelle prossime settimane.

The U.N.-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) found that famine thresholds for acute malnutrition have been surpassed in Um Baru - where the rate of acutely malnourished children aged under five was nearly double the famine threshold, and Kernoi. The IPC alert is not a formal famine classification, but it highlights alarming levels of hunger based on the latest data. The two localities near the border with Chad received some of the tens of thousands who fled the district of al-Fashir - previously determined to be in famine - late last year when it fell to the Rapid Support Forces. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Malnutrition reaches famine levels in two more areas of Sudan’s North Darfur, monitor says

La situazione nel Darfur è drammatica.

