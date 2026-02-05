La polizia ha convocato una conferenza stampa per fornire gli ultimi aggiornamenti sulla scomparsa di Nancy Guthrie, madre della giornalista Savannah Guthrie. L’84enne è scomparsa da casa e, secondo le prime informazioni, soffre di pressione alta, ha un pacemaker e problemi cardiaci. La famiglia e le forze dell’ordine cercano di fare luce sulla sua scomparsa, mentre si intensificano le ricerche.

Police are holding a press conference with updates on the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom. Nancy Guthrie, “has high blood pressure, a pacemaker and cardiac issues,” according to 911 dispatch audio regarding the 84-year-old’s disappearance. Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills, Ariz., home Saturday evening. Her three children released a video on Wednesday night begging for her safe return home. Watch the live for more from the investigation. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

© Pagesix.com - Live: Update on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Approfondimenti su Nancy Guthrie

Questa mattina, i conduttori di “Today” hanno affrontato con serietà un aggiornamento emotivo sulla madre di Savannah Guthrie, che si trova in condizioni difficili.

La ricerca di Nancy Guthrie entra nel quinto giorno.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Live: Update on Savannah Guthrie's missing mom Nancy Guthrie

Ultime notizie su Nancy Guthrie

Argomenti discussi: Epstein introduced Melania to Trump? New files make shocking claim contradicting Zampolli story; ‘doing some digging’ | Hindustan Times.

Live updates: Savannah Guthrie makes a tearful plea as the search for her mother enters its fifth dayThe search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has entered it's fifth day as authorities continue to investigate her possible abduction. nbcnews.com

Savannah Guthrie missing mom live updates: Police give update on missing Nancy GuthrieFollow the Post’s live updates for the latest news on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom, including a press conference from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Thursday at 1pm ET on the investigation ... nypost.com

There was no public sign early Thursday of a response to NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s message to her 84-year-old mother’s kidnapper. https://www.mysuncoast.com/2026/02/05/no-public-sign-response-savannah-guthries-message-her-moth facebook

Quello della madre 84enne di una nota conduttrice televisiva della Nbc, Savannah Guthrie, scomparsa nel nulla da domenica. A interessarsene, anche il presidente Trump. x.com