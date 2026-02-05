Live | Update on Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom Nancy Guthrie

La polizia ha convocato una conferenza stampa per fornire gli ultimi aggiornamenti sulla scomparsa di Nancy Guthrie, madre della giornalista Savannah Guthrie. L’84enne è scomparsa da casa e, secondo le prime informazioni, soffre di pressione alta, ha un pacemaker e problemi cardiaci. La famiglia e le forze dell’ordine cercano di fare luce sulla sua scomparsa, mentre si intensificano le ricerche.

Police are holding a press conference with updates on the search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom. Nancy Guthrie, “has high blood pressure, a pacemaker and cardiac issues,” according to 911 dispatch audio regarding the 84-year-old’s disappearance. Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills, Ariz., home Saturday evening. Her three children released a video on Wednesday night begging for her safe return home. Watch the live for more from the investigation. 🔗 Leggi su Pagesix.com

