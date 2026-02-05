Pima County Sheriff | Nancy Guthrie Search Update Watch Live

La ricerca di Nancy Guthrie entra nel quinto giorno. Le forze dell’ordine del Pima County continuano a cercarla e promettono di aggiornare la situazione in diretta. La gente del quartiere aspetta notizie chiare e concrete, mentre le operazioni di ricerca proseguono senza sosta.

The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its fifth day. and the Pima County Sheriff's Department is staying true to its word and providing another update you can watch live. Sheriff Chris Nanos and other authorities are expected to speak on any new information in the case in just a few minutes. As you know. Nancy was last seen late Saturday night -- and a family member reported her missing Sunday morning. When cops arrived at her Tucson, Arizona home, they say they observed concerning signs at the scene. Video taken at the home after the break-in captured what appeared to be a trail of blood just outside the front door of the residence. 🔗 Leggi su Tmz.com

Le forze dell’ordine hanno circondato l’abitazione di Annie Guthrie, sorella di Savannah Guthrie, a Phoenix.

Watch live: Pima County sheriff provides update on search for Nancy GuthriePima County Sheriff Chris Nanos will brief reporters Thursday afternoon on the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy Guthrie was ... thehill.com

Who is Chris Nanos? Pima County Sheriff with 50 years in law enforcement heads Nancy Guthrie investigationSheriff Chris Nanos leads Nancy Guthrie investigation with 50 years law enforcement experience. The Pima County sheriff's career spans violent crimes to drugs. foxnews.com

Pima County, Arizona sheriff has released a statement on the reports circulating about "possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie." This comes after TMZ reported about an alleged ransom note, which demanded Bitcoin payment fo facebook