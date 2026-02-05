latvia launches human trafficking investigation after epstein file release

La Polizia lettone ha aperto un’indagine per traffico di esseri umani, dopo la pubblicazione di documenti collegati a Jeffrey Epstein. Le autorità stanno esaminando le accuse e cercando di chiarire eventuali collegamenti con attività criminali. Nessuna decisione definitiva è stata presa ancora, ma l’attenzione resta alta sulla vicenda.

VILNIUS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Latvia has launched a criminal investigation into potential human trafficking after the release of documents related to late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that included references to Latvian model agencies and models, police in the Baltic nation said on Thursday. Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics called for the investigation after the public broadcaster reported the Epstein documents included passport data and travel details for several Latvian women. Eriks Neisans, head of the Natalie modelling agency mentioned in the documents, denied any knowledge of wrongdoing to the public broadcaster. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Questa mattina a Vilnius, i pubblici ministeri hanno annunciato l’avvio di un’indagine su presunti casi di traffico di esseri umani.

La polizia britannica ha annunciato di aver aperto un’indagine su Peter Mandelson, ex ambasciatore del Regno Unito.

