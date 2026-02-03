lithuania launches human trafficking probe related to epstein files

Questa mattina a Vilnius, i pubblici ministeri hanno annunciato l’avvio di un’indagine su presunti casi di traffico di esseri umani. L’ufficio del procuratore ha riferito di aver aperto un fascicolo in relazione a quanto emerso dai file collegati a Epstein. Al momento, non ci sono dettagli sui sospetti o sulle persone coinvolte, ma l’inchiesta mira a chiarire ogni possibile collegamento.

VILNIUS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lithuanian prosecutors said on Tuesday they were launching an investigation into potential human trafficking, after the U.S. release of documents related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which included references to prominent Lithuanians. Earlier on Tuesday, President Gitanas Nauseda called for a principled law enforcement investigation into the case. Lithuanian media have reported that the names of several Lithuanian models and arts figures are reported in the files, published last week by the U.S. Justice Department. Several performers have announced a boycott of an arts festival, Midsummer Vilnius, whose promoter, Valdas Petreikis, is mentioned in the files as having received payments from Epstein. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

