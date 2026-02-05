Kremlin says Russia will stay a responsible nuclear power despite New START’s expiry

Il Kremlin conferma che la Russia manterrà un atteggiamento responsabile nei confronti della stabilità nucleare, anche se il trattato New START è scaduto. Mosca assicura che continuerà a seguire pratiche cautelative, senza abbandonare gli impegni sul controllo delle armi. La questione rimane al centro dell’attenzione internazionale, mentre le tensioni tra Russia e Stati Uniti aumentano.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the New START treaty, which set limits on each side’s missiles, launchers and strategic warheads, would lapse at the end of Thursday. Arms control experts had previously said their assumption was that it expired at the end of Wednesday. “Today the day will end, and it (the treaty) will cease to have any effect,” Peskov told reporters. Russia had suggested both sides voluntarily extend the terms of the agreement for one year to provide time to discuss a successor treaty, a proposal which it said the United States had never formally answered. “The agreement is coming to an end. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il trattato nucleare tra Russia e Stati Uniti, chiamato New START, sta per scadere il 5 febbraio.

La Russia ha detto di essere disponibile a discutere di sicurezza nucleare, ma avverte che risponderà con fermezza a qualsiasi nuova minaccia.

