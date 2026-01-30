Il trattato nucleare tra Russia e Stati Uniti, chiamato New START, sta per scadere il 5 febbraio. È l’ultimo accordo di controllo degli armamenti tra i due paesi e la sua fine potrebbe riaccendere la corsa alle armi nucleari. Al momento, nessuna delle due parti ha annunciato di voler prolungare l’intesa, che limita le testate nucleari strategiche. La notizia preoccupa gli esperti, che temono un aumento delle tensioni internazionali e un possibile rialzo del rischio di conflitti.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The last Russia-U.S. nuclear arms control treaty, known as New START, is due to expire on February 5. New START was signed in 2010 by U.S. President Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Vladimir Putin who served a single term as Russia’s president. At the time, relations between the two countries were undergoing a “reset”. The treaty came into force the following year. The treaty sets limits on strategic nuclear weapons - the kind that each side would use to strike the opponent’s vital political, military and industrial centres in the event of a nuclear war. It caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 on each side, with no more than 700 deployed ground- or submarine-launched missiles and bomber planes, and 800 launchers. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Explainer-What is the New START nuclear treaty and why does its expiry matter?

Approfondimenti su New START Accordo

Le recenti aggressioni sulle sottostazioni nucleari ucraine, in un contesto di severe condizioni climatiche, rischiano di compromettere la stabilità dell’intera rete energetica del paese.

Il trattato nucleare tra Stati Uniti e Russia sta per scadere.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

The Last U.S.–Russia Nuclear Treaty Is Ending

Ultime notizie su New START Accordo

Argomenti discussi: Forget Nebius Group: This Hyper-Growth Cloud Platform Is a Far Better Way to Play the AI Boom; Explainer-What is Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ and who has joined so far?; Explainer-Why Thailand will vote to decide a new constitution; Explainer-What do Democrats and Republicans want in fight over ICE operations?.

Explainer-What is the status of Iran's main nuclear facilities?By Francois Murphy VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Regional fears of a U.S. attack on Iran have eased after President Donald Trump said Tehran had assured him that protesters would not be executed, but he ... msn.com

Explainer: What is the ‘anti-epal’ provision in the 2026 national budget bill?The bill outlining the P6.793-trillion national budget for 2026 is now up for the review of the President, and it features a provision that seeks to end the longstanding patronage politics fueled ... msn.com

USA: Border Patrol vs ICE vs CBP vs DHS — Who Does What In the U.S., Border Patrol and ICE are not the same agency. U.S. Border Patrol is part of CBP and focuses mainly on border enforcement and border zones. ICE operates inside the country, handling - facebook.com facebook