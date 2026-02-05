Il Kremlin respinge le accuse occidentali secondo cui Epstein sarebbe stato un agente dei servizi segreti russi. La Russia dice di non voler perdere tempo a rispondere a queste insinuazioni, giudicandole prive di fondamento. La polemica nasce da alcune dichiarazioni di media e politici europei, ma Mosca mantiene il suo atteggiamento di chiusura su questa vicenda.

Tusk gave no evidence for his assertions, though Western media have questioned over recent days whether or not Epstein was a Russian agent collecting compromising material about the rich and powerful. Asked by Reuters about Tusk’s remarks and about Western media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I would like to joke about such versions, but let’s not waste our time.” Russian officials say that claims of a link between Epstein and Russian intelligence are clearly being thrust into the public sphere to distract from a scandal they say has laid bare the hypocrisy of powerful men across the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Dmitry Medvedev smentisce le voci provenienti dall’Occidente.

Vladimir Putin ha elogiato ancora una volta le esportazioni militari russe, sottolineando che il settore ha ampliato i mercati e le opportunità, nonostante la pressione proveniente dall’Occidente.

