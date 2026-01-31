putin praises russian military exports despite western pressure

Vladimir Putin ha elogiato ancora una volta le esportazioni militari russe, sottolineando che il settore ha ampliato i mercati e le opportunità, nonostante la pressione proveniente dall’Occidente. Il presidente russo ha fatto il punto sulla crescita delle vendite all’estero, puntando il dito contro le sanzioni e le restrizioni imposte dall’Occidente. Aggiunge che le industrie militari di Mosca continuano a rafforzare la propria posizione sui mercati internazionali.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin praised the export record of Russia’s military industries on Friday, saying it had expanded its markets and prospects, particularly in Africa, despite Western pressure. “Pressure from Western countries remained and was even intensified to slow down or block business ties with Russia,” he said. “But despite all these attempts, our export contracts were on the whole being honoured consistently.” African countries, he said, were particularly expressing interest in Russian production. “Despite pressure from the West, African partners are showing readiness to expand their relations with Russia in the military and military-technical fields,” he said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

