Nelle ultime settimane, le autorità militari statunitensi hanno intercettato e sequestrato un'altra nave collegata al Venezuela nel Mar dei Caraibi. Questo intervento si aggiunge a una serie di operazioni volte a contrastare attività sospette e a rafforzare le misure di sicurezza nella regione. L'episodio rappresenta un ulteriore esempio delle strategie adottate dagli Stati Uniti per monitorare e intervenire su potenziali minacce legate a questa area geografica.

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. military said it seized a Venezuela-linked tanker on Tuesday in the Caribbean, marking the seventh such apprehension since the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s month-long campaign to control Venezuela’s oil flows. The U.S. military’s Southern Command, which is overseeing nearly a dozen warships and thousands of troops in the Caribbean, said in a statement it apprehended the Motor Vessel Sagitta “without incident.” Regalati o regala Internazionale. Con un unico abbonamento hai la rivista di carta e tutte le versioni digitali. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US military seizes another Venezuela-linked tanker in the Caribbean

Factbox-Venezuela’s most prominent prisoners linked to opposition movementIn Venezuela, alcune persone detenute sono considerate prigionieri politici da gruppi per i diritti umani e dall'opposizione.

Exclusive-US files for warrants to seize dozens more Venezuela-linked oil tankers, sources saySecondo fonti vicine, il governo statunitense ha presentato istanze presso il tribunale per il sequestro di numerosi petroliere associati al commercio di petrolio venezuelano.

Più sotto sono elencati link, post social e video collegati alla news.

US military seizes sixth Venezuela-linked tanker in the Caribbean

US military seizes another Venezuela-linked tanker in the CaribbeanUS authorities say the Motor Vessel Sagitta violated President Donald Trump’s quarantine of sanctioned Caribbean vessels. msn.com

US seizes another oil tanker, this time in Caribbean Sea in action against Venezuela-linked vesselsThe Olina is the fifth tanker seized by US forces under a wider effort by President Donald Trump's administration to regulate the global movement of Venezuelan oil products. indiatvnews.com

Never forget On January 13, 1991, Lithuanian citizens stood up against brutal Soviet military forces to defend the independence that Lithuania had declared on March 11, 1990. Thus they have defended their freedom, their future and the future of democracy in - facebook.com facebook