Belgium' s Ingmar De Vos elected to Executive Board of International Olympic Committee

Ingmar De Vos, presidente della FEI e della ASOIF, è stato eletto nel Consiglio esecutivo del Comitato Olimpico Internazionale. La sua nomina rappresenta un passo importante per le federazioni estive, che ora avranno un rappresentante in una delle posizioni più alte del movimento olimpico.

MILAN, Feb. 4, 2026 PRNewswire -- Belgium's Ingmar De Vos, who has served as the FEI President since 2014 and has been the President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) since 2025, has been elected as a member of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in his capacity as representative of the Summer Olympic Federations. The election took place on 4 February 2026, at the 145th IOC Session held in Milan (ITA) in the lead up to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Ingmar De Vos, who has been an IOC Member since 2017, was elected by secret ballot by his peers for a term of four years. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

