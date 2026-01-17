Israel says US Gaza executive board composition against its policy
Il governo israeliano ha dichiarato che la composizione del consiglio esecutivo di Gaza, annunciata dall’amministrazione Trump, è in contrasto con le politiche di Israele. La questione riguarda le implicazioni politiche e strategiche della decisione americana, che potrebbe influenzare le dinamiche nella regione. Questa dichiarazione evidenzia le tensioni tra le parti e le diverse posizioni sulle questioni di governance e sicurezza a Gaza.
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday that this week’s Trump administration announcement on the composition of a Gaza executive board was not coordinated with Israel and ran counter to government policy. Other members of the executive board include Sigrid Kaag, the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process; an Israeli-Cypriot billionaire; and a minister from the United Arab Emirates, which established relations with Israel in 2020. Washington this week also announced the start of the second phase of President Donald Trump’s plan, announced in September, to end the war in Gaza. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
