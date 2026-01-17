Il governo israeliano ha dichiarato che la composizione del consiglio esecutivo di Gaza, annunciata dall’amministrazione Trump, è in contrasto con le politiche di Israele. La questione riguarda le implicazioni politiche e strategiche della decisione americana, che potrebbe influenzare le dinamiche nella regione. Questa dichiarazione evidenzia le tensioni tra le parti e le diverse posizioni sulle questioni di governance e sicurezza a Gaza.

TEL AVIV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Saturday that this week’s Trump administration announcement on the composition of a Gaza executive board was not coordinated with Israel and ran counter to government policy. Other members of the executive board include Sigrid Kaag, the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process; an Israeli-Cypriot billionaire; and a minister from the United Arab Emirates, which established relations with Israel in 2020. Washington this week also announced the start of the second phase of President Donald Trump’s plan, announced in September, to end the war in Gaza. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Israel says US Gaza executive board composition against its policy

Leggi anche: Israel bars some aid workers from Gaza as groups face suspension

Leggi anche: Israel’s Netanyahu hopes to ‘taper’ Israel off US military aid in next decade

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti informativi e social per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Israel on high alert for possibility of US intervention in Iran, sources say; A Gaza comincia la fase due del piano di pace, l’UE “pronta a continuare” a sostenerlo; Iran on the Brink: Protests at Home, Pressure from Abroad; Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza.

Israel says US Gaza executive board composition against its policy - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Saturday that this week's Trump administration announcement on the composition of a Gaza executive board was not coordinated with Israel and ran ... msn.com